POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It may be hard to believe right now, but the skies will be clear again soon. And when the clouds roll away, there’s gonna be something cool happening over your head. A light show like no other is coming to south florida this weekend.

“Look up in the sky it’s a bird it’s a plane.”

No, it’s not. It’s something cooler than that.

Sandra King: “The City of Pompano Beach is having its first-ever drone show.”

It’s gonna look like the stars have choreographed their own dance routines.

Sandra King: “The drone show is something that occurs when you take 200 drones with super high-powered lights on them and they take to the skies.”

The event’s free.

It’s going down Saturday night.

Sandra King: “The show is gonna be seen south of the Fisher Family Pier.”

Bringing the drones to Pompano Beach was a no-brainer.

Sandra King: “It is so cool. It is so unique. We wanted to bring this to the people.”

What people are gonna see in the 15-minute presentation is something visually amazing and technically precise, thanks to Firefly Drone Shows.

Sandra King: “There’s a lot of moving parts. Fortunately, we know the drones can do whatever we need them to do in terms of animation.”

Music plays a major role in making the show a magical experience.

Sandra King: “The drones will take off and get to the formation, and that’s exactly when the music will start, or they’ll start as soon as the drones take off.”

You won’t even have to look up to catch the Pompano Beach Drone Show.

Sandra King: “You can definitely see a beautiful reflection across the ocean. This should be on everybody’s bucket list because this is a one of a kind, unique awesome show.”

