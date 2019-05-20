Poll: 11M Americans missing work due to ‘Game of Thrones’ series finale; some seeking therapy

(WSVN) - After the “Game of Thrones” series finale, many people are missing work and some are even looking for therapy.

A poll estimated that nearly 11 million Americans are calling out of work Monday morning due to the show’s finale.

Longtime fans of the eight-season show finding it hard to leave the world of Westeros can now find “Game of Thrones” therapy to deal with the emptiness and loss.

Through Bark.com, counselors are available to help guide viewers through life after the show.

If you’re a concerned family member or friend, feel free to schedule a session for your loved one.

