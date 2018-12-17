Police warn against Netflix email phishing scam

(WSVN) - Police are warning against a common email scam targeting Netflix users.

Solon Police in Ohio took to Facebook to warn about an email making the rounds.

The emails, which look real, appear to ask customers to update their payment information.

One officer shared a screenshot of a fraudulent email they received. The officer they were immediately tipped off because they don’t even have a Netflix account.

Netflix offers tips on avoiding falling victim to scams, For more information, click here.

