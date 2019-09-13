Pole moves and Oscar dreams: J.Lo dishes on ‘Hustlers’ role

J.Lo’s new movie “Hustlers” is off to a good start. She worked it for $2.5 million for opening night, and just hours before the movie hit the big screen, she hung out with Deco here in Miami.

Jennifer Lopez (as Ramona): “These Wall Street guys, you see what they did to this country? They stole from everybody.”

“Hustlers” is based on a true story set during the financial crisis in 2008. Jennifer Lopez plays a stripper, named Ramona, who wants to turn the tables on Wall Street.

Ramona trains her co-workers to lie, steal and hustle wealthy men out of their money.

Jennifer Lopez (as Ramona): “You want them drunk enough to get their credit cards but sober enough to sign a check.”

We sat down with J.Lo at the Four Seasons on Brickell.

Chris Van Vliet: “You live so close to here. We should be doing this at your house.”

Jennifer Lopez: “I wish we could have.”

Chris Van Vliet: “You could live anywhere. Why do you live in Miami?”

Jennifer Lopez: “The Bronx, New York, is my heart, but this also has a big piece of my heart, too.”

J.Lo is rumored to play the Super Bowl halftime show next year. I mean, it makes sense. The Super Bowl is in Miami and she lives here — but we were told that was off limits, so we stuck to the film.

Chris Van Vliet: “How much of you is in this character? How similar are you guys?”

Jennifer Lopez: “We have similiarities, and we are very different. There is a part of it that I had never explored before.”

I’m guessing what she’s talking about is her newfound pole dancing skills.

Jennifer Lopez: “You, like, try to hold yourself up for a minute. You’re, like, falling down, and you’re, like, ‘Wait a minute. How did you hold yourself up here? And what do you mean turn around? And what do you mean go upside down and kick your legs over your head? Hold on, wait, we gotta start over.'”

She’s getting rave reviews for her performance, with some early Oscar buzz for her role.

Chris Van Vliet: “How does it feel that your name is in the same sentence as Oscar right now?”

Jennifer Lopez: “Dude, I just feel like I’ve already won. I just said, ‘Oh, my God! Does anybody else feel like this? But I feel like I’ve already won,’ because as a little girl, that’s what you dream about.”

Her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, had a chance to see the film last week, and Jennifer wasn’t sure what he’d think.

Jennifer Lopez: “I was kinda watching him from the side of my eye thinking, ‘This is either going to be the best night or the worst night of my life,’ but he loved it, he loved it, and he was really proud.”

“Hustlers” is now strutting its stuff in wide release.

