Poison singer Bret Michaels named grand marshal of 2019 Winterfest Boat Parade

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Winterfest Boat Parade has announced that singer-songwriter and glam metal rocker Bret Michaels is set to be the 2019 grand marshal.

The Poison frontman will join the festive floats and help in ringing in the South Florida holiday season.

The greatest show on the water takes place on Dec 14.

WSVN is a proud sponsor of this year’s Winterfest Boat Parade.

