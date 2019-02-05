Pluck N’ File offers 4-in-1 beauty tools

Since the invention of the handbag in 1687, women have struggled with keeping their purses organized. Now, a new invention promises to clean up the clutter. Deco talked to a South Florida entrepreneur about a product that’s affordable and “tweezy” to use.

Ladies, you know the drill.

Tweeze those eyebrows, file those nails, and you’ll need a separate tool for all of it … until now.

Dawn Sole, entrepreneur: “I was in my Jeep one day, and I broke a nail, and I had to dig through my bag and look for multiple items. So I thought, ‘Why not create something where everything is in one?'”

Introducing the Pluck N’ File, a 4-in-1 beauty tool.

Dawn Sole: “Pluck N’ File is a multi-functional beauty tool. It has four beauty tools in one. It’s like the beauty Swiss Army knife for women. It has a tweezer, nail file, buffer and an eyebrow comb all in one.”

If you’re a guy with finely sculpted eyebrows, you can use it too!

As for the product development, it was a long process of testing and tweezing.

Dawn Sole: “I literally had tweezers coming in from every single country in the world, and I would be plucking my hairs at Starbucks. People would be thinking, ‘What is this girl doing?’ It was me testing out the tweezers.”

Lynn Martinez, Deco Drive co-host: “Basically, the idea of this thing is to get rid of some of the clutter that, obviously, I have in my purse. You don’t need a file. You don’t need a separate tweezer. Everything is all in one. You got that little comb here, you have the tweezers, you got the buffer and the file.”

Dawn Sole: “You keep one in your car, one in your travel bag [and] one in your makeup bag. You could travel with it to the airport.”

As for the price, well, they nailed it.

The Pluck N’ File retails for $8.99, and you can even customize it.

Dawn Sole: “The file and buffer are replaceable, so you can customize it with different colors.”

Clean up your brows and clean up your purse — sounds like a “plucking” great idea.

Dawn Sole: “Your eyebrows, they gotta be on ‘fleek.'”

FOR MORE INFO:

Pluck N’ File

305-807-0598

https://plucknfile.com/

