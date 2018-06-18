Gamers sure do have it rough. All they want to do is play “Fortnite” with your buds — but you get nothing but grief from your parents, your boss or the guy who owns the house you’re crashing in. Now there’s an answer.

Game on, South Florida! PLAYlive Nation at The Falls in Southwest Miami-Dade is bringing your favorite video games out of the living room.

Denys Lara, PLAYlive Nation: “PLAYlive Nation is a premium social gaming lounge experience, where you can come and play with friends or meet new people in the community.”

This isn’t your mom and dad’s version of an arcade. It’s all Xbox games with big comfy seats.

Denys Lara: “Each chair can recline, as well as you’re given your own headset, and you can listen in to the game or talk with other people with it.”

Robert Barber, PLAYlive Nation: “The thing about PLAYlive, it brings people together, so it’s kind of like the millennials’ arcade in the day.”

PLAYlive has 19 Xbox consoles and over 100 games to choose from.

Denys Lara: “We have all of the latest titles. Usually within a week that they come out, we get them here.”

From “Minecraft” to “Call of Duty” to “Fortnite,” they’ve got it all — including online-based games.

Denys Lara: “Every Xbox here is connected to Xbox Live, which means they are connected to the internet. That means that you can are sit here and play with people back home, or sit and play with everyone next to you.”

It’s called communal gaming.

Robert Barber: “Communal gaming is pretty sweet. It brings people together, which is what I love about gaming, so unlike at home, you can come here and sit next to your friends.”

And you don’t pay by the game.

Denys Lara: “At PLAYlive Nation, you pay for your game time, and the game time doesn’t expire unless you use it all. The cool thing about the game time, though, is that you can choose between any game and switch between them however often you want.”

The goal here is to have fun and hang out with other gamers.

Denys Lara: “This beats being in your living room in your house, because you really get to see and feel the energy of other people playing around you.”

FOR MORE INFO:

PLAYlive Nation

8888 SW 136th St.

Suite 140

Miami, FL 33176

(395) 484-3683

https://playlivenation.com/location/falls/