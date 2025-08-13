MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Playboy is relocating its global headquarters to RIVANI Miami Beach, a $100 million office redevelopment led by real estate developer Robert Rivani.

In a press release on Wednesday, Rivani announced the lease at 1691 Michigan Ave., a flagship project located near Lincoln Road, saying the move marks a major milestone for the property.

“Securing a top-tier, globally recognized company like Playboy underscores the level of prestige and energy we are bringing to RIVANI Miami Beach, and we are excited for the world-class brands that will join them,” Rivani said.

According to a press release, RIVANI Miami Beach, designed by the Rockwell Group, blends hospitality, wellness and design, with amenities such as a spa, fitness and wellness center and a speakeasy.

