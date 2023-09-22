Twenty-year-old platinum-certified artist Stephen Sanchez already has a global hit with his song “Until I Found You.”

He performed the hit on stage with Sir Elton John and at Sofia Richie’s wedding.

We talked to him about his career highlights and the release of his debut album.

He’s got the face of an angel and he sings like one too So it’s no surprise Stephen Sanchez’s debut album is called “Angel Face.”

The sound is old school.

Stephen Sanchez: “It is embedded in every lyric and sound that this record is, and so when we were recording it, you know, there were influences from the likes of Roy Orbison to you know, Frank Sinatra to Elvis, to Marty Robbins to Frankie Valli you know, James Brown, Marvin Gaye.”

Stephen says his music tells a story about how you can’t choose who you love.

Stephen Sanchez: “It is set from the years 1958 through 1964, highlighting the career of the fictional famous Crooner the Troubadour Sanchez, who falls madly in love with Evangeline, who happens to be the girlfriend of a mobster named Hunter.”

The singer also plans to take that concept to the stage when he goes on tour.

Stephen Sanchez: “It’s going to feel like a show, like a proper show, like very theatrical in a way but it’s a concert as well.”

And the success of his platinum hit “Until I Found You,” has opened many doors.

Stephen Sanchez: “That song has allotted me so much. So much and was, I mean, the obvious is Elton John performing with him at Glastonbury was a tremendous honor. You know right down to Sofia Richie’s wedding and being able to soundtrack her huge day. I mean, that was such an honor for me.”

Stephen Sanchez: “It is has helped every other song, it has helped tours, it’s just opened people to Stephen Sanchez. That’s exciting. It’s opened the opportunity to create more great music.”

His debut album Angel Face released on Friday and is not available on all streaming platforms.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.