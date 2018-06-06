Planta Burger/Planta

(WSVN) - No meat required to cook up an all-American classic. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Benjamin Goldman

The Restaurant: Planta, Miami Beach

The Dish: Planta Burger

Ingredients:

6 oz Mushrooms, roasted and blitzed

3 oz Black beans, blitz half

3 oz Lentils, blitz half

1.5 oz Beets, grated

1.5 tsp Garlic, chopped

1 cup Onions, small dice

2 tsp + 1 tbsp Ground flax + Water (flax “egg”)

1 tsp Thyme, picked and chopped

3.5 oz Flour

To taste Salt and Pepper

Method of Preparation:

– Dry roast mushrooms until very dry in the rational oven. Cool down and then roughly chop using a robo coupe. Set aside.

– Sauté onion and garlic in canola oil until soft and cooked through. Do not crisp onions, use low heat and a large rondo.

– Weigh beans and lentils, roughly chop half using a knife.

– Mix together flax and water, set aside until thick (like an egg).

– Combine mushrooms, beans, beets, onion/garlic, flax “egg”, and thyme. Mix thoroughly. Add flour and season with salt and pepper to taste.

– Portion using handled scoop. Should weigh 5 oz. Season with salt and pepper and sear on grill for about 3-4 minutes each side, until burger is browned out outside and cooked through.

To Plate:

Serve with hamburger buns, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, mustard, vegan queso and mayo.

Serves:

2-4

Serving Suggestion:

Kombucha Mojito (made with fresh mint, blueberries and kombucha)

Planta South Beach

850 Commerce St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 397-8513

plantarestaurants.com

