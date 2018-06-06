Planta Burger/Planta

(WSVN) - No meat required to cook up an all-American classic. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Benjamin Goldman
The Restaurant: Planta, Miami Beach
The Dish: Planta Burger
Ingredients:
6 oz Mushrooms, roasted and blitzed
3 oz Black beans, blitz half
3 oz Lentils, blitz half
1.5 oz Beets, grated
1.5 tsp Garlic, chopped
1 cup Onions, small dice
2 tsp + 1 tbsp Ground flax + Water (flax “egg”)
1 tsp Thyme, picked and chopped
3.5 oz Flour
To taste Salt and Pepper
Method of Preparation:
– Dry roast mushrooms until very dry in the rational oven. Cool down and then roughly chop using a robo coupe. Set aside.
– Sauté onion and garlic in canola oil until soft and cooked through. Do not crisp onions, use low heat and a large rondo.
– Weigh beans and lentils, roughly chop half using a knife.
– Mix together flax and water, set aside until thick (like an egg).
– Combine mushrooms, beans, beets, onion/garlic, flax “egg”, and thyme. Mix thoroughly. Add flour and season with salt and pepper to taste.
– Portion using handled scoop. Should weigh 5 oz. Season with salt and pepper and sear on grill for about 3-4 minutes each side, until burger is browned out outside and cooked through.
To Plate:
Serve with hamburger buns, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, mustard, vegan queso and mayo.
Serves:
2-4
Serving Suggestion:
Kombucha Mojito (made with fresh mint, blueberries and kombucha)
Planta South Beach
850 Commerce St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 397-8513
plantarestaurants.com
