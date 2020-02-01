Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar concert cut short due to severe weather

MIAMI (WSVN) - Fans were left disappointed after severe thunderstorms forced organizers to cancel the rest of the Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar concert that was being held at the Meridian Island Gardens on Watson Island.

Attendees posted to social media expressing their frustration as the concert was shut down just before singer Harry Styles was set to go on stage, Friday night.

A message reading, “Extreme weather is approaching. Please calmly make your way to the exits now and evacuate the general area now,” was displayed on a screen behind the stage.

One Twitter user reported flooding just outside the venue.

@OfficialJoelF i Went to the @pepsi show to see @Harry_Styles @lizzo and this is what i had to go through to find an uber because they forced us out in the storm 🙃 didn't even get to see Harry preform 😭 pic.twitter.com/Gx5bYwgvgV — Mariah☯ (@Mariah_moreno14) February 1, 2020

Plastic barricades could be seen floating in the water.

Other videos showed attendees standing around as they waited for their ride share.

Harry Styles took to social media after the event was shut down to apologize to fans.

“I was told there’s a severe storm on the way,” his post read. “The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe.”

To those of you here in Miami, I was told there’s a severe storm on the way. The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe. I’m so disappointed, and I’m sorry. I love you all. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) February 1, 2020

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area as heavy rainfall, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes were possible.

