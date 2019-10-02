Placido Domingo resigns as general director of LA Opera

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Opera star Placido Domingo has resigned as general director of the Los Angeles Opera following multiple allegations of sexual harassment reported by The Associated Press.

In a statement Wednesday, Domingo said the allegations have “created an atmosphere in which my ability to serve this company that I so love has been compromised.”

The company’s Board of Directors said in a separate statement that he performed more than 300 times in 31 different roles.

He has served as general director since 2003.

