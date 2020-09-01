Pitusa combines beachwear, all-day wear for South Florida’s hot summer days

Summer in SoFlo is hot. So hot sometimes, it’s hard to look cute and keep cool.

Deco’s checking out a local clothing brand that’s mastered both and happens to be a celebrity fave.

When it comes to summer style, Pitusa definitely knows how to make a splash.

Sara Martelo: “Pitusa is a Peruvian-inspired beachwear and resort wear line. We started here in Miami about 10 years ago.”

Because the company is born and bred right here in SoFlo, they totally know how to find the perfect balance between cute and comfy.

And that comes in handy when the weather is hot, hot, hot.

Sara Martelo: “Pitusa is perfect for Miami because it’s bright. It’s fun. It’s colorful, and the materials are so light and airy.”

Pitusa is all about beachwear you wanna wear to more than just the beach.

We checked out these flowy and colorful looks at the Eden Roc Hotel in South Beach.

Sara Martelo: “Pitusa is known for our beachwear, but it’s so much more than that. It’s the perfect outfit to grab a drink with friends, to wear on a day out and really transitions well.”

They even have matching dresses, so you can coordinate with a bestie.

Celebs like Katherine Heigl, Serena Williams and Shakira are big fans of the brand, and they’re not alone!

Sara Martelo: “We have had Chrissy Teigen, Sofia Vergara, as well as Heidi Klum.”

Deco checked out some of Pitusa’s signature pieces, like the Clara dress.

We even got a sneak peek of their pre-Fall 2020 collection, like this floral two-piece and this rainbow stripe set.

Sara Martelo: “They’re perfect pieces to wear whether you’re here in South Florida or you’re going somewhere tropical.”

These days, you can’t leave home without a certain accessory, so Pitusa’s also making matching masks to go with their clothes.

Sara Martelo: “They’re made from our leftover fabric. Without a filter, it’s $3.50 and with a filter, it’s $5.

That means you can feel safe in style.

Sara Martelo: “We want the Pitusa woman to feel really confident. She’s bold. She’s beautiful, and she’s comfortable in her skin and what she’s wearing.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Pitusa

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.