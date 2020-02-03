Pitbull’s SoBe restaurant teams up with Las Vegas restaurant

He goes by Mr. 305 and Mr. Worldwide, but we also want to call him Mr. 786, Mr. Miami-Dade and a Deco fav. He’s Pitbull, and his SoBe restaurant has a new name, but it’s the same great fun.

Pitbull (singing): “Been all around the world but I ain’t gonna lie, there is nothing like Miami’s heat. Dale!”

Pitbull sings about going from Dade County to all over the world, and now, Mr. Worldwide is adding a global twist to his South Beach restaurant.

Pitbull: “It’s a Mexican Cuban fusion what we did there.”

The singer’s hot spot, iLov305, teamed up with Las Vegas restaurant, El Dorado Cantina, to create El Dorado 305.

Pitbull: “When someone offers to partner up with something so amazing that he’s done in Las Vegas, [I said], ‘Hey, I am only here to learn, and I appreciate the opportunity.’ El Dorado 305 doing what we do best: taking something and remixing.”

Along with a new name came some new menu items, all of which have that Pitbull flair.

Sean Bernal, El Dorado 305: “We went over the top with our giant custom cocktails, so why not match it up with some great tacos as well?”

Michael Lopes, customer: “It’s so much fun. The ambiance, the music, the vibe, it’s so Miami, so Pitbull. It’s great. It’s an experience.”

They’ve got tableside guacamole and flavorful ceviches.

Sean Bernal: “One of our favorite dishes is the pescado frito that is taking some cues from the Caribbean and also some cues from Mexico.”

And don’t forget about the tacos.

Sean Bernal: “We have our signature tacos, which are gourmet ones. We have a lobster taco, and we have a braised duck taco as well, and we have our tenderloin taco.”

And if you can’t pick just one, go for the $40 taco platter.

Sean Bernal: “You can choose any nine of our signature tacos, so any combination you want.”

You know the food’s gonna be on point because it’s Pitbull approved.

Mackenzie Hagan: “All the food is really good. The drinks are amazing. I can go back and say, ‘I ate at Pitbull’s restaurant.'”

Take it from Pitbull himself.

Pitbull: “Gotta get to El Dorado 305. Enjoy, have fun, get loose, get wild, and always remember: what happens in Miami, never happened.”

FOR MORE INFO:

El Dorado 305

1060 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-535-9773

eldoradocantina.com/miami/

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.