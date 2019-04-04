Pitbull to honor wounded Orlando officer with free concert

(WSVN) - Miami-native rapper Pitbull is putting on a free show for an Orlando officer hurt in the line of duty.

Mr. 305 will be performing at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on June 1st in honor of Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia.

Thank you @NewlinLaw for planning this concert. We encourage our community to back this cause and continue their support of Officer Kevin Valencia and his family. pic.twitter.com/b6ZX2g4QJB — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 29, 2019

Valencia suffered a gunshot wound to the face on June 10, 2018 after responding to a domestic violence call.

He underwent nearly a dozen surgeries, including intensive brain surgery at a local hospital.

Doctors eventually transferred him to Shepherd Hospital in Atlanta for more specialized care.

Valencia was recently sent to his home in Florida while still in a coma.

The concert in honor of the wounded officer will kick off at 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

