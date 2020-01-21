Pitbull ready to kick off Fox’s Super Bowl pre-game show

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami’s own Pitbull is set to kick off Fox’s pre-game show for this year’s Super Bowl, and he said the show will represent the Magic City in every way.

In an interview with 7News, the entertainer explained what fans can expect on the stage come Super Bowl Sunday.

“Sexy, sophisticated, powerful, energy, off the chain, off the glass, off the flip, off the rip, off the everything,” he said. “Play with it. It’s a Dade County thing. Yes, sir.”

Pitbull also said he is proud that the big game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium.

“The Super Bowl, I’m very excited for it being in Miami,” he said. “You know, being in Miami born, Dade County representing Mr. 305. To have one of the biggest sports events in the world in our city, I just don’t know if the teams are ready to come to Miami because you know what happens in Miami, never happens.”

The entertainer will join a few other artists, including DJ Khaled and Demi Lovato, for the Super Bowl pre-party

“You know what I love about the tailgate party? That means we get to set it off,” Pitbull said. “That means everybody is on the TV ready to have a good time, and that’s why it’s the best song to be performing.”

Pitbull will be performing a new song called “Get Ready” that features country music star Blake Shelton.

“This song has so much energy,” Pitbull said. “This is a stadium record. This is ‘Don’t Stop the Party’ meets ‘Timber’ times 10. We are getting involved with all music, global music. It’s the universal language, but to be involved with Blake, which is somebody that obviously gives us a big stamp, it just goes to show you how music unites, and it doesn’t divide.”

When asked if the message for his show is unity, Pitbull said, “Always. It’s always about unity. It’s always about bringing everybody together, and that’s why it’s so special being from Miami because Miami has so many different cultures. It’s a melting pot.”

During the 2017 MLB All-Star Game, the entertainer wore a Miami Marlins jersey for his performance at the game.

When asked if he, in turn, would be representing the Miami Dolphins at their home stadium during Super Bowl Sunday, Pitbull said, “We need to figure out what we are going to be representing, but we’ll definitely be representing Miami, 305, Dade County, so the tailgate party, Super Bowl history going down, but we’re always making history. You know how we do it down here, baby. It’s a 305 thing.”

The Fox Super Bowl pre-game show starts at 2 p.m. on the day of the game from the parking area of Hard Rock Stadium.

Fans must have a ticket to the game to see the show in person, or they can watch part of the show on Channel 7.

