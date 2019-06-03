Pitbull performs at benefit concert for Orlando officer wounded in shooting

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami native Pitbull put on a free show to raise money for an Orlando police officer who was hurt while on duty.

Thousands of people turned out for the benefit concert at the Central Florida Fairgrounds, Saturday night.

All of the money raised during the four-hour event went directly to Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia.

Part-2 of @OrlandoPDChief addressing the crowd at tonight’s @pitbull concert to thank everyone for showing up and raising money to benefit Officer Kevin Valencia and his family! pic.twitter.com/V1FWDjIEzr — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 2, 2019

Valencia suffered a gunshot wound to the face after responding to a domestic violence call back on June 10, 2018.

The gunman killed four children, ages 1 to 12, before taking his own life.

Valencia spent nearly a year in a coma and is now facing costly medical bills.

Personal injury attorney Dan Newlin made a major announcement before the show kicked off.

“I’m very proud to announce, humbly that we’ve been able to raise a million dollars to help Kevin Valencia,” he said.

Newlin said that after speaking with the officer’s wife, it was clear his family needed all the help they could get.

“She said ‘Dan, I really want to bring my husband home,'” Newlin recalled. “We have a small house. We need a house with a room that Kevin can live in, but we don’t have the money. I said, ‘Meghan, you came to the right place at the right time.'”

The $1 million raised will first be given to the Fraternal Order of Police and then to the Valencia family.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.