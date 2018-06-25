Pitbull opens 305-inspired nightclub in Mississippi

We know him as Mr. 305, but Pitbull is changing area codes for a new business venture. The rapper is opening a new nightclub in Mississippi. Turns out Pit wants the world to love the 305.

The party just doesn’t stop for Pitbull. He’s switching area codes for a brand-new fiesta. Mr. 305 is now Mr. 228.

Pitbull showed up at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi.

He was there to open his new nightclub “iLov 305.”

Pitbull: “Its crazy to be in Biloxi, Mississippi, and you guys giving this little first-generation Cuban-American a chance here before Miami gave us a chance.”

The kickoff party featured the Jersey Shore’s Pauly D on the turntables. The new club will bring a taste of Ocean Drive to Biloxi.

We’re talking mojitos, cigars and, of course, plenty of Mr. Worldwide’s music.

Pitbull: “Mr. 305, Worldwide, to Biloxi, I wanna say thank you so much for the opportunity — it’s crazy being in your state — to put it down right now.”

Pitbull (rapping): “In the M-I, crooked letter, crooked letter, I, ‘iLov 305.”

Don’t worry. Pitbull hasn’t totally turned his back on Miami.

An “iLov 305” bar and restaurant will open on South Beach later this summer, and you can count on Pitbull to be there to get the party started.

