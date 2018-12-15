Pitbull honored with hand and footprint ceremony

(WSVN) - Music superstar Pitbull has officially cemented his legacy.

The rapper was honored with a hand and footprint ceremony at the grand opening of a new 70,000 square luxury theater, dining and entertainment complex in San Diego.

The Miami native sank his hands and feet into we cement, Friday.

Mr. 305’s imprints will be on display at the entrance of the new downtown hotspot.

