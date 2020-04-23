Pitbull aims for global reach in new anthem about fight against COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - In an inspirational new anthem, Mr. 305 wants the world to know we’re going to beat the coronavirus.

Pitbull spoke to 7News on Thursday about the message he is trying to communicate in his latest creation.

“This right here is a world anthem called ‘I Believe That We Will Win,'” he said.

The hip-hop sensation said he aims to turn a message about Miami into a global anthem.

“I believe That We Will Win” got its start weeks ago, as the song announced the City of Miami’s 10 p.m. curfew due to the coronavirus.

Pitbull said the song is a reminder that during these difficult times, we need to come together in the face of fear.

“Fear: forget everything and run, or fear: face everything and rise,” he said.

“We got to stick together. We got to fight hard,” he raps in the song.

Pitbull is using the song to help raise money for a coronavirus relief fund.

In a time when sports have been called off, the rapper revealed that sports were his inspiration for the song.

“The song came about — we had just entered the pandemic — someone very, very close to me, that I love dearly, he said, ‘Listen to this chant. I watched it at a basketball game, I made a beat to it. Tell me what you think,'” he said.

Pitbull said he feels the anthem comes at a time when the world needs it most, when everyone could use a pick-me-up.

“Anybody, when they’re about to go and compete and go do something, and go fight something what is it that they do? They put on their favorite record, and they get boosted up,” he said.

Mr. Worldwide has created a message that’s spreading across the globe.

“Other countries such as Mexico, Brazil, all the countries are starting to put together their own version, and that goes to show you that music is a universal language,” he said.

It’s a language that he hopes will convey a message of hope.

“Stay healthy, stay safe, but most of all, stay blessed,” he said.

Pitbull said he’s happy to be spending time at home with his children right now, and he’s thankful they’re safe and healthy.

