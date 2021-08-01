If you’re in the mood for dessert, you’ve come to the right place. That’s what’s baking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Pistachio Pound Cake

Ingredients:

Butter or cooking spray to oil the pan

1 cup granulated sugar

finely grated zest from one orange

finely grated zest from one lemon

1/2 cup olive oil

1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese

2 large eggs

2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup mini chocolate chips

1/2 cup pistachios, chopped

Method of Preparation:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a standard loaf pan with butter or non-stick spray.

Place sugar in a large bowl and add zest. Use your fingertips to rub the zest into the sugar.

Whisk in the olive oil, ricotta and eggs. Sprinkle baking powder, salt, and cinnamon over the wet ingredients. Whisk to combine. Stir in the flour, then chocolate and pistachios until just combined.

Scrap the batter into the prepared loaf pan. Bake for 55 to 65 minutes, until a knife inserted into the center of the cake comes out batter-free. Let cool on a wire rack in the pan for 15 minutes, then take it out. Store at room temperature, covered with foil or plastic.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.