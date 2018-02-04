Pinwheel Sandwiches/Belkys

Looking for a great snack or party treat? We’ve got you covered. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Pinwheel Sandwiches
Ingredients:
1 container refrigerated pizza dough
9 slices honey ham
8 slices Swiss cheese
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Roll the dough out on a floured surface, making a rectangle shape. Layer the ham slices, and then the slices of Swiss cheese on top of the ham. Leave a border of dough around the edge of the rectangle.
- Starting at the long edge, tightly roll up the dough, pinching the edges on each end to seal. Slice evenly into 12 portions. Arrange the pinwheels cut side up on a baking sheet.
- Bake for 15 minutes or until the tops are golden brown and the cheese is melted.
To Plate:
Serve warm and enjoy!
Serves: 6-12
