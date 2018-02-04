Pinwheel Sandwiches/Belkys

Looking for a great snack or party treat? We’ve got you covered. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Pinwheel Sandwiches

Ingredients:

1 container refrigerated pizza dough

9 slices honey ham

8 slices Swiss cheese

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Roll the dough out on a floured surface, making a rectangle shape. Layer the ham slices, and then the slices of Swiss cheese on top of the ham. Leave a border of dough around the edge of the rectangle.

Starting at the long edge, tightly roll up the dough, pinching the edges on each end to seal. Slice evenly into 12 portions. Arrange the pinwheels cut side up on a baking sheet.

Bake for 15 minutes or until the tops are golden brown and the cheese is melted.

To Plate:

Serve warm and enjoy!

Serves: 6-12

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.