Pink Taco bridges Miami and LA culture with their colorful restaurant

If you’re looking to spice up your craving for Mexican food, just think pink. Pink Taco is one of the newest places on the South Beach food scene. It’s fun, fresh and brings the famous out to party.

Snoop Dogg brought a little West Coast flavor to the opening night party for Pink Taco on Ocean Drive.

Evelyn Cardoza, Pink Taco: “Pink Taco is a magnet for celebrities. I mean, we come from LA. They’re there all the time, and Snoop Dogg actually DJ’d for us at the VIP party, so that was super exciting. Guests were thrilled.”

You’ll be thrilled to crank it up at this colorful California export.

Evelyn Cardoza: “A lot of excitement. A lot of fun. Again, we’re high energy here. Lots of great drinks. Honestly, just a fun atmosphere.”

Whatever’s placed on your plate will also please you big time.

Evelyn Cardoza: “We make all our food from scratch daily, so fresh ingredients every day.”

Customer: “This is awesome. Love this. Love, love, love this.”

What’s not to love? The chef puts his own spin on steak fajitas and the house favorite, the Pink Taco.

Full disclosure time — the taco shell isn’t pink, but the pickled onions on top of these beauties are.

Evelyn Cardoza: “We do take traditional recipes, and we do put on our twist to it. Yeah, a little bit more modern.”

That includes the stacked nachos with chorizo. The chile relleno in ranchero sauce. The indulgent Mexican french toast and the house specialty, lobster tacos.

After all that, I believe it’s time for a cocktail.

Evelyn Cardoza: “Oh, my God. The Cadillac Margarita. We can’t go wrong with that.”

That bad boy even comes with a mini bottle of Grand Marnier.

You should also check out Something Pink or the Cucumber Cilantro Margarita. Oh yeah, don’t miss the walls.

Evelyn Cardoza: “It’s all hand-painted. We actually bring a specific individual in here. He actually travels with us from location to location, so it’s his artwork.”

The playful, bright colors are dedicated to our hometown.

Evelyn Cardoza: “We did decide to add a little bit of the Miami Beach theme into it.”

Cole Boucher, customer: “The ingredients are all really fresh. The drinks are refreshing. The environment’s really cool here.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Pink Taco Miami

1200 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-507-8980

www.pinktaco.com/



