Pink stops concert to comfort grieving young fan who recently lost her mother

BRISBANE, Australia (WSVN) — Pop superstar Pink stopped her concert to comfort a teenage girl who just lost her mother.

The singer walked into the crowd at her concert Monday in Australia after spotting 14-year-old Leah Murphy’s sign.

Leah’s mother was a huge Pink fan and was supposed to attend the show, but died in June after purchasing the tickets.

The teen brought a sign saying “My name is Leah – I’m 14 years old. I lost my beautiful Mum last month. I would LOVE a hug… Please!”

Fans in the crowd helped draw attention to the grieving young fan, prompting Pink to immediately walk off the stage and give Leah a long hug.

Katrina Donkin says the encounter lifted her niece’s spirits during the difficult time, saying Leah hasn’t stopped smiling since the concert.

