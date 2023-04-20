I think we can all agree we want our food to taste good, and as anyone on Instagram will tell you, we want it to look good, too. If you’re looking for a place serving up grub that catches your eye and satisfies your taste buds, you can relax. We found it for you.

They’re thinking pink at “Pink Love Donuts and More” in Miami Beach.

Diego Macedo: “We came out with a new menu with breakfast and pink burgers.”

Don’t worry, pink burgers aren’t under-cooked. The color’s all about the buns, hun.

Diego Macedo: “Special blend angus beef with a bun that is pink-colored, so we can keep everything the same color as the donut shop.”

In between the pink, you’ll find patties crowned with all sorts of tasty stuff.

Diego Macedo: “Mozzarella and provolone, fried onions, crispy onions, and also we have the Pink Panther; it’s with arugula and fresh tomato.”

It’s cool to find a joint where all the dishes are camera-ready.

Diego Macedo: “People come looking for good food, comfort food, and they find that they have food that is also Instagrammable, so that way they are taking photos uploading the media.”

It’s not just the burgers that grab your attention. There are some breakfast offerings that are just waiting for their close-up.

Diego Macedo: “We have French toast challah bread, thick-cut blueberries with creme brulee strawberry cream.”

Injecting some honey over the chicken and waffles while strikingy a pose always works, and you don’t have to get up early to enjoy them.

Diego Macedo: “All those items are part of the all-day breakfeast we are doing from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.”

When in doubt, you can always get a shot of the place’s number one attraction

Diego Macedo: “Still we continue to doing the 80 flavors plus the vegan donuts.”

Marcia: “Everything’s amazing. I tried the pink burger, which is so colorful, so cool. It tastes delicious. The meat is amazing, and I really loved it.”

