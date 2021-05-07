Pilots rehearse maneuvers to prepare for Fort Lauderdale Air Show

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Pilots taking part in this weekend’s Fort Lauderdale Air Show rehearsed their maneuvers over the beach, as they made their final preparations for the show.

The air show’s lineup is expected to draw large crowds to Fort Lauderdale Beach.

“Blue Angels are the featured headliner, and they will be supported by the F-16 Viper demo teams, the C-17 Globemaster demo team,” said Fort Lauderdale Air Show spokesperson Chris DiRato. “We have the Geico Sky Typers, Mike Wiskus — aerobatic performer — and also the Red Bull helicopter.”

The air show will cause some traffic patterns to change for the weekend. State Road A1A from Sunrise Boulevard to Northeast 16th Street will be closed to thru traffic on Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A portion of Las Olas Boulevard will also close between Seabreeze Boulevard and A1A.

The show’s arrival signals that summer has almost arrived in South Florida, and it may signal that a return to normalcy is on its way.

“We’re very happy that we’re able to put on a show like this, get people out and be able to entertain themselves — something that a lot of people have been starved for for many, many months,” DiRato said. “What a better venue than the beach of Fort Lauderdale and the ocean as the backdrop and the stage up in the air. It’s a great place to be.”

Along with the road closures, organizers want to remind patrons of COVID-19 safety measures, such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distance.

More information can be found at fortlauderdaleairshow.com.

