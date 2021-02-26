Pilo’s Tequila Garden opens unique location in Wynwood

Beer gardens are a time a dozen. It’s a place where you can chill outdoors, grab a drink and enjoy some music, but a tequila garden? Now that’s worth drinking to. Deco’s checking out a brand new, one-of-a-kind spot in the 305.

Bottoms up, SoFlo!

Pilo’s Tequila Garden is setting up shop in Wynwood, and it’s unlike any place you’ve been to before.

Derek Gonzalez, Pilo’s Tequila Garden: “The tequila garden concept’s extremely unique, not just for Miami, but for the world. It’s the first of it’s kind, doesn’t exist, never been done.”

What makes this place so different is that it’s more than just a Mexican restaurant or bar.

It’s like a beer garden, except with tequila.

Derek Gonzalez: “It’s our culture. It’s our DNA, where we collaborate with music, entertainment and food. It’s a combination of all that in an outdoor space — indoor and outdoor, mostly outdoor.”

Pilo’s first made waves in Brickell with their taco shop, and they’re definitely bringing their street food and flair to the tequila garden.

Derek Gonzalez: “The food menu consists of basically Mexico’s greatest hits.”

Tacos is the name of the game, and these guys know what they’re doing!

Derek Gonzalez: “The best one, hands down, is la pilo, which is an al pastor taco.”

This one starts off with sliced pork, throw it on the grill with some tortillas and top it with cilantro, white onions and pineapple.

Another customer fave is the fish taco.

Derek Gonzalez: “The fish taco has it all, it really has. It has the best fish. It’s haddock, white, flaky.”

The fish is fried until golden and served with pico de gallo, pineapple, red cabbage and a spicy sauce.

Alexia, customer: “I ordered El Pescadito. It’s a fish taco, fresh, really, really good.”

Now that we’ve covered the food, let’s talk about the booze!

Because when the word “tequila” is in your name, you know you gotta have the good stuff.

Derek Gonzalez: “If you’re gonna have the only tequila garden in the world right now, you gotta have the best margarita in the world, so we have the pilorita. Another one that I really love is the mamadita, which has a Popsicle almost like a creamsicle daiquiri — delicious, delicious.”

Add some live entertainment to the mix, and you’ve got everything you need to have a good night.

Cheers to that!

Alexia: “This is, I think, the best place to get the best tequila drinks.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Pilo’s Tequila Garden

158 NW 24th St.

Miami, FL 33127

305-800-8226

www.pilostacos.com

