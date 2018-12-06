There are tons of shows and parties happening during Art Basel, but one unique collection is coming into focus. Deco caught up with rapper and art connoisseur Swizz Beatz and talked about his new photo exhibit.

We know Swizz Beatz as a recording artist and producer. His new album “Poison” is blowing up the charts.

Now Swizz is blowing up the art world, opening a unique show on Miami Beach.

Swizz Beatz: “Today we’re taking over the Faena pavilion to free the artists and give back 100 percent back of the sales to the artists. The show is called ‘No Commission.'”

No Commission, presented by Bacardi, features established and up-and-coming photographers.

Swizz Beatz: “The name of this concept is called take the shot. It’s an all-photography show. The whole theme came about ’cause a lot of people don’t get to live their dreams, ’cause they never take the shot. My thing is, don’t wait ’til it’s too late. Take the shot.”

The show is not just for art snobs. Everyone is welcome.

Swizz Beatz: “A lot of people fear that art is just for rich people. I feel that art is for everyone. It’s almost like saying, if you don’t have a Rolls-Royce, you’re not gonna drive. You start off with a Toyota. If you can afford a Rolls-Royce, then that’s your thing.”

Art and music will share the spotlight. The musical lineup is under wraps, but previous artists have included Major Lazer, A$AP Rocky and, oh yeah, Swizz Beatz’s wife, Alicia Keys.

Swizz Beatz: “The person performing tonight is the biggest DJ from Africa. I can’t say his name, but he’s just the biggest. His name comes from something you drink in the morning.”

We think he’s probably talking about South African DJ Black Coffee. From cutting edge art to fresh music, this show sounds picture perfect.

