Picanha Steak with Spanish Chorizo/ Amigo Grill & Co. Casual Steakhouse, Coral Gables

(WSVN) - How about a steak recipe where you won’t need any marinades or seasoning to spice it up? That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Simon Marcano

The Restaurant: Amigo Grill & Co. Casual Steakhouse, Coral Gables

The Dish: Picanha Steak with Spanish Chorizo

Ingredients:

12 oz. of quality Angus Choice picanha with Spanish mojito on side

Steak Fries

Spanish chorizo

Sea salt

Method of Preparation:

After cutting the whole picanha, cook steak on the grill. Wait to see the blood going up on one side and then turn it to the other side. Season side with sea salt. When blood begins to seep out of side, it is done — to medium.

Place chorizo on grill and cook on each side for a few minutes.

To Serve:

Serve with steak fries, chorizo and chimichurri.

To Plate: 1 steak per person

Amigo Grill & Co. Casual Steakhouse

98 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

305-456-8125

https://www.amigogrillandco.com/

