Picanha Steak with Spanish Chorizo/ Amigo Grill & Co. Casual Steakhouse, Coral Gables

(WSVN) - How about a steak recipe where you won’t need any marinades or seasoning to spice it up? That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Simon Marcano
The Restaurant: Amigo Grill & Co. Casual Steakhouse, Coral Gables
The Dish: Picanha Steak with Spanish Chorizo
Ingredients:
12 oz. of quality Angus Choice picanha with Spanish mojito on side
Steak Fries
Spanish chorizo
Sea salt
Method of Preparation:
- After cutting the whole picanha, cook steak on the grill. Wait to see the blood going up on one side and then turn it to the other side. Season side with sea salt. When blood begins to seep out of side, it is done — to medium.
- Place chorizo on grill and cook on each side for a few minutes.
To Serve:
- Serve with steak fries, chorizo and chimichurri.
To Plate: 1 steak per person
Amigo Grill & Co. Casual Steakhouse
98 Miracle Mile
Coral Gables, FL 33134
305-456-8125
https://www.amigogrillandco.com/
