(WSVN) - This savory dish a staple in many South Florida homes. Picadillo is on the menu. Let’s grab a bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey (Source: TasteofHome.com)

The Plate: Picadillo

Ingredients:

1.5 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)

1 small green pepper, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 small onion chopped onion (about 1 cup)

3 garlic cloves

1 can 8 ounces tomato sauce

1/3 cup dry white wine

1/4 tsp salt

1 tbs cumin

1 cup sliced pimiento-stuffed olives

2 tbs olive oil

hot cooked rice

Method of preparation:

In a large skillet, over medium-high heat, add olive oil. Saute onions and peppers until onions become translucent. Add garlic and cook until fragrant.

Add ground beef cook and crumble. Add cumin, salt and pepper and continue cooking until beef is no longer pink about 5-7 minutes.

Stir in white wine and tomato sauce and add olives.

Cook about 10 minutes on medium uncovered, stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens up.

Serve with rice.

