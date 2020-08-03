Phuc Yea, Wine Garden and Shooters Waterfront offer picture perfect outdoor dining

Sometimes, it’s what’s on the outside that counts, and by that, we mean outdoor dining. South Florida has plenty of restaurants with picture perfect outdoor seating. Let’s go to the man known as “Al Fresco” Alex Miranda.

Outdoor dining is kind of a big deal right now. We’re looking at you, COVID, but the good news is, South Florida is gorgeous, and some restaurants are making the most of their scenic outdoor space.

Beautiful! Outdoor dining at Phuc Yea on 71st and Biscayne is like going on a vacation without leaving Miami.

Ani Meinhold, Phuc Yea: “When you come here, you feel like you’re transported to the streets of Vietnam. The concept itself is really inspired by my heritage, and we just wanted to do something different.”

With the lanterns and red hue, the patio in particular is just stunning … and very Instagrammable.

Ani Meinhold: “We were really inspired by the color red. It’s the color of power, of fortune, good luck.”

We’re all about those good vibes right now.

Katrina Davis, diner: “The patio with the lanterns and everything, I mean, I could definitely see how it’s romantic, but it’s so fun for, like, a girls night.”

Wine Garden is tucked away in Fort Lauderdale’s North Beach Village.

You may be totally unfamiliar with it — until now.

Greger Nilzen, Wine Garden: “It’s very hidden. If you find it, you find it, but when you walk in, you’re gonna find basically a living room, but outside.”

Gee, we wish our living room looked like this!

The lights, the foliage, the wine. Such a nice, intimate place.

Greger Nilzen: “I would like to have every single guest feel like they are a guest in my home.”

Well, then, make yourself at home, folks.

Nicole White, customer: “I think it’s one of Fort Lauderdale’s hidden gems. Nobody really knows it’s here, but it’s something that’s authentic to Fort Lauderdale.”

Shooters Waterfront in Fort Lauderdale has views for days.

Peter Lopez, Shooters Waterfront: “It’s the forefront of the Fort Lauderdale Intracoastal Waterway. You get to see all these beautiful boats, yachts that are coming.”

With 340 feet of patio, there’s plenty of room in this outdoor space to relax and enjoy the ambiance.

Toni Vaughan, diner: “I’ve been coming here since I was a little girl. I’ve lived here my whole life, and Shooters is kind of a landmark for us. Just sitting outside is kind of bringing nostalgia.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Phuc Yea

7100 Biscayne Boulevard

Miami, FL 33138

305-602-3710

www.phucyea.com

Wine Garden

608 Breakers Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-302-2922

www.wineandgarden.com

Shooters Waterfront

3033 NE 32nd Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

954-566-2855

www.shooterswaterfront.com

