(CNN) — American musician, record producer and designer Pharrell Williams will succeed Virgil Abloh as Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director, according to a statement issued by the French luxury fashion house on Tuesday.

His first collection for the brand will debut in June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.

The news comes a little over a year after Abloh’s death in November 2021, age 41, following a private battle with cancer.

