Pharrell Williams surprises students at ‘Happy’ exhibit

(WSVN) - A Grammy award-winning singer surprised students at a South Florida museum.

Pharrell Williams stopped by the Nova Southeastern University Art Museum in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday.

There, he spoke to middle school students about kindness and happiness, because who better than the “Happy” singer himself?

Two hundred students toured the exhibition called “Happy.”

The event is a part of Nova Southeastern University’s free education outreach program.

The exhibit will remain up and running through July 2020.

