Pharrell offers out-of-this-world experience with Billionaire Boys Club pop-up in Wynwood

Pharrell Williams loves himself some 305. Smart man. The singer is following up his Swan and Bar Bevy restaurant in the Design District with a clothing shop in Wynwood. Deco checked it out.

Pharrell was here for the Art Basel opening event, but after he skipped town, the Billionaire Boys Club stayed behind.

Lucky us!

Nick Hyland, Billionaire Boys Club: “Billionaire Boys Club is a brand owned by Pharrell that is currently in New York, Tokyo, London and now in Miami as a pop-up until May.”

This place has a large selection of clothes that the kids these days might call “hip.”

Nick Hyland: “BBC usually focuses on the street wear culture: joggers, cut and sews, screen prints.”

And ladies, we are so not excluded from the Billionaire Boys Club.

Nick Hyland: “A lot of our stuff is unisex. If you see what we showed today, you can see that women can wear both the men’s and the women’s fashion.”

Two things are particularly unique to the Wynwood location; for one, they’ve got Miami swag.

Nick Hyland: “The Miami exclusives usually focus around Miami colors, Art Deco — a lot of the teal and oranges that goes with the lifestyle and culture out here.”

Then there’s an attraction that’s out of this world: an elevated galactic exhibit of shoes!

How do all these stay suspended in air?

Nick Hyland: “We don’t like to give the secret away, but we do say that they are levitating rocks. It’s just part of the galactic experience.”

Jessica Jones, customer: “The display itself is so appealing, so of course when I came in I felt like I was in another world, you know? Like a space world. It’s just beautiful. The shoes are amazing, the setup is beautiful, so I’m loving it.”

From the clothes to the shoes, to the creative look and feel of the store, Pharrell is offering up a retail space that’s a special kind of shopping experience.

Nick Hyland: “We’ve designed our shop to be more of a gallery and retail space. We chose Wynwood because of the Art District, and since we’re in the art world, you kind of get to experience art with fashion.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Billionaire Boys Club Pop-up

255 NW 25th St.

Miami, FL 33127

https://www.bbcicecream.com/

