Pharrell makes surprise visit at South Florida school

GOULDS, Fla. (WSVN) — A celebrity gave a surprise visit at a South Florida school.

Pharrell paid a special visit to Arthur and Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts in Goulds, Friday morning.

The singer-songwriter worked with the school’s choir department and even stopped to take a few pictures.

He’s in town to be honored for his musical contributions at a gala Friday night.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.