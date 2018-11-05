Pharrell is out to make South Florida happy, first with his hit song — and now with a new restaurant. Let’s get more from Deco dining and commerce editor Chris Van Vliet.

Pharrell wears a lot of hats — especially that really big one he wore at the Grammys a few years ago — but also singer, producer and filmmaker.

Now he’s cooking up a new venture right here in Miami. He’s spreading his culinary wings with Swan and Bar Bevy.

Here’s another thing that makes Pharrell happy: hanging out in SoFlo.

Pharrell: “I love Miami. Miami’s like my second home. When I came down here, I was like, ‘Oh, this is my home.'”

Now the Grammy winner means business. He’s teamed up with restaurateur David Grutman for a new restaurant called Swan and Bar Bevy.

Pharrell: “It’s all about mixed media. We just try to do it in a way where you don’t realize that that’s not where it’s coming from.”

The Design District eatery will serve a mix of French American food with a Latin flair.

David Grutman: “It’s nothing you’re gonna see anywhere else in Miami. We wanted to take the culinary and bring it to a whole ‘nother kind of level.”

Turns out Pharrell’s quite the foodie, and he already has his favorite item on the menu.

Pharrell: “You guys have to come try this ‘Corn Corn Corn.'”

Pharrell: “I’m not gonna tell you what it is, but when you see how he uses mixed media with ‘Corn Corn Corn,’ and each one of them a corn.”

Pharrell’s not talking, but his chef is.

Chef Jean Imbert: “So I will make ‘Corn Corn Corn.’ It’s three ways to make corn.”

The secret’s out: “Corn Corn Corn” is a bowl of creamy polenta with popcorn bites and warm brown butter.

Pharrell: “But the way that he’s made this work reminds me a lot of my music and what it is that I do in music.”

Looks like SoFlo foodies may have found their new happy place.

Pharrell: “Great food, great environment, great conversation. Incredibly stimulating environment.”

So why is it called Swan and Bar Bevy? “Swan” refers to the restaurant, while “Bevy” refers to the cocktail lounge upstairs that’ll be open late.

FOR MORE INFO:

Swan and Bar Bevy

90 NE 39th St.

Miami, FL 33137

(305) 704-0994

www.swanbevymiami.com

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.