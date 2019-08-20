PewDiePie and Marzia Bisognin marry after dating for eight years

(CNN) — YouTuber PewDiePie and Marzia Bisognin have tied the knot after dating for eight years.

The Swedish star — real name Felix Kjellberg — revealed the news on Twitter, calling himself “lucky” to be with his new wife.

“We are married!!! I’m the happiest I can be. I’m so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman,” he wrote.

The two are shown in pics in their wedding suit and gown, surrounded by trees.

Bisognin also shared photos of the couple’s big day on Instagram, writing: “Yesterday, the 19th of August — after exactly 8 years since we met — we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family. It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever. I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage. I feel like I’m the luckiest person and I’m so full of love. Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives.”

