Peter Mayhew, original Chewbacca actor, dies at age 74

Peter Mayhew arrives at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

(WSVN) - Peter Mayhew, the original actor who played “Star Wars” character Chewbacca has died, according to a statement from his family.

Mayhew’s family made the announcement through the actor’s official Twitter account.

The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home. pic.twitter.com/YZ5VLyuK0u — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) May 2, 2019

“The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away,” they said in a tweet. “He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home.”

Mayhew is best known for playing “Chewbacca” in the “Star Wars” film series. The last film Mayhew portrayed the character was 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

