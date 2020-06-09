Pete Davidson’s real-life struggles depicted in Judd Apatow’s ‘Staten Island’

Pete Davidson has one famous ex-girlfriend, a lot of tattoos and even more issues. We thought he wore his heart on his tattoo sleeve before, but wait until you see him in “The King of Staten Island.” Deco’s Alex Miranda talked with the power behind the throne.

One famous ex-girlfriend? Well, let’s just recount them for a second. There was Ariana Grande, of course, but there were also Kate Beckinsale, Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kia Gerber, Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David, and we’re already running out of time.

Well, this new movie won’t go into any of that, but it will go into everything else.

If you’ve ever had questions about comedian and actor Pete Davidson…

Carly Aquilino (as Tara): “What are those numbers on your arm?”

Pete Davidson (as Scott Carlin): “Oh, that’s the date my dad died. He was a fireman. He died in a fire 17 years ago.”

And you’ve probably had a few…

Ricky Velez (as Oscar): “Knock, knock.”

Pete Davidson (as Scott Carlin): “Who’s there?”

Ricky Velez (as Oscar): “Not your dad!” (laughs)

You’ll get all the answers about Pete’s life, except for any tea from his short-lived engagement to Ariana Grande, when “The King of Staten Island” starts streaming this Friday.

Marisa Tomei (as Margie Carlin): “I’ve been dating someone for a little while now.”

Pete Davidson (as Scott Carlin): “The first guy you date is a fireman just like Dad? You don’t think that’s weird?”

Pete’s father, Scott, was a real-life hero, a firefighter who died on 9/11.

Bill Burr (as Ray Bishop): “You ever think about putting on the jacket?”

Pete Davidson (as Scott Carlin): “Why would you even ask me that?”

Steve Buscemi (as Papa): “What’s wrong with being a fireman?”

Pete Davidson (as Scott Carlin): “It’s fine if you don’t have kids, ’cause you don’t know if you’re going to come home or not.”

The Saturday Night Live star, who has been open about his struggles with mental health, wrote and produced this dark comedy about his life.

Alex Miranda: “How do you think he feels about his life right now?”

Judd Apatow: “Writing this, I think, was a very cathartic experience for Pete, because it made him consider all the ways in which it affected him and helped him heal and helped him move past a lot of it.”

Director Judd Apatow also says this movie shows how much Pete has grown as a person and a performer.

Judd Apatow: “You know, he really took a big risk talking about these things. They’re very hard to figure out how to put into art, and I think he did a remarkable job. and people are going to be very moved by it and laugh a lot, I hope.”

One thing, or, let’s say, 104 things you might also want to know about Pete? Those tattoos! Yes, they’re real, and they’re everywhere.

Pete Davidson (as Scott Carlin): “I want to become a tattoo artist.”

Lou Wilson (as Richie): “Your work is mad inconsistent. Obama ain’t right.”

And even Judd told me he almost let temptation get the best of him while with Pete on set.

Alex Miranda: “Do you have any tattoos?”

Judd Apatow: “I have no tattoos. I’m also very hairy, so I’d have to get electrolysis and then tattoos. Pete wanted me to get tattoos, and there were certainly moments where I considered it.”

Alex Miranda: “What would be the most embarrassing thing that you would realistically consider putting on your body?”

Judd Apatow: “You know, some sort of, like, Buddhist symbol or something. I would go for the reminder to be present, to be here now. and then I would just be embarrassed.”

“The King of Staten Island” hits your streaming platforms this Friday.

