Whether it comes from Napa, Bordeaux or your corner gas station, a bottle of wine is a great gift. Thanks to technology, you can personalize your wine like never before.
Red, white or rose, nothing says “I love you” like a nice bottle of wine.
If you’re too shy to say it, your wine bottle can say it for you.
Wine bottle (in app): “The first time I ever saw you, I knew I can fall in love with you.”
QVivo Brands just uncorked an app that brings your wine label to life.
Tony Haber, QVivo Brands: “Basically, the app is augmented reality, but it has a unique feature. It allows to add your voice, your text in a digital greeting card.”
Hold your phone in front of the bottle and the label comes to life.
Wine bottle (in app): “This feeling I will hold forever.”
You’ll get romantic poems…
Wine bottle (in app): “Concede I was in your trance, passion, move or I dance.”
And Cuban crooners…
Tony Haber: “This guy’s name is Benny More. He’s actually one of the most famous singers in the history of Cuba.”
And while you never want to shake up a bottle of wine, there’s plenty of shaking going on here. Back that glass up!
Tony Haber: “I want to create a special moment between two people using technology, using poetry, using wine!”
You can also personalize your message.
Tony Haber: “You click here and you can record a message, ‘Hey, how are you?’ Anything you want to say up to 30 seconds.”
User: “Hello, baby, happy birthday. I love you so much.”
It’s a high-tech version of a message in a bottle.
Tony Haber: “Kevin Costner movie message in a bottle, go back in those days. Instead of piece of paper, you can use tech.”
I am totally loving this, and I know exactly who I’m sending a message to…
Alex Miranda: “Lynn, I’m sorry that I forgot to get you a present for your birthday back in September of 2020, but better late than never, right? Wait a minute? Am I early for 2021? Awesome! Love you!”
Lynn Martinez: “Oh, present for me? Thank you so much! I’ve heard of this wine, like you’re supposed to scan the label or something, and it gets animated. That’s Alex!”
Lynn Martinez: “He’s so late, but that’s super cute.”
You can grab a bottle of the QVivo wines at any Total Wine.
FOR MORE INFO:
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.