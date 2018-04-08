Perfect Pancakes/Belkys

Breakfast is a great way to start the day… especially if pancakes are on the menu! Get out the maple syrup and toppings as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Perfect Pancakes

Ingredients:

2 cups all purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

4 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1 2/3 cup milk

1/4 cup butter, melted

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 egg

Method of Preparation:

Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Make a well in the center and add the milk, melted butter, vanilla and egg. Whisk the wet ingredients together, then fold them into the dry ingredients. Then mix everything together until smooth and creamy. Set batter aside. If it’s too thick, add a bit more milk.

Heat a nonstick, greased pan over low-medium heat. Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto the pan and spread out gently into a round shape with the back of your ladle or measuring cup. When the underside is golden and bubbles begin to appear on the surface, flip it and cook until the other side is golden brown. Keep it up until the batter is gone.

To Plate:

Serve warm with your favorite syrup or toppings.

Serves: 12

