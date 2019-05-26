Pepperoni Pizza Egg Rolls/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Everybody loves some tasty egg rolls. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Pepperoni Pizza Egg Rolls

Ingredients:

12 ounces thinly sliced pepperoni

1 3/4 cups Parmesan cheese, divided

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 cup marinara sauce (your favorite)

2 tbs. minced oregano

1 egg, beaten

Egg roll wrappers (24 pack)

1 stick butter, melted and cooled

Method of Preparation:

Chop 8 ounces of pepperoni (or put through food processor). Transfer to a mixing bowl. Add 1/4 cup Parmesan, mozzarella, marinara and oregano and mix well.

Stack two egg roll wrappers together and brush with the beaten egg. Scoop a heaping spoonful onto a wrapper and form a log. Top the log with two to three slices of pepperoni. Fold in the sides of the wrappers, then roll it tightly and seal. Repeat steps until all the wrappers are used.

Brush each egg roll with melted butter and roll it in the remaining Parmesan cheese. Shake off any excess Parmesan and transfer egg rolls to a parchment lined baking sheet. Put egg rolls in the freezer for a minimum of 30 minutes. (You can also freeze for up to three months and serve when ready!)

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees, remove from freezer and bake for 25 to 30 minutes until golden brown.

Remove from oven and let cool for 10 minutes.

To Plate:

Serve with marinara sauce for dipping and enjoy!

Serves: 3

