Peppermint Mimosas/ Belkys

(WSVN) - A bubbly brunch beverage gets a sweet and refreshing twist just in time for the holidays. Care for some peppermint mimosas? Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

¼ cup white chocolate, melted

¼ cup milk chocolate, melted

¼ cup peppermint candies

6 oz. peppermint schnapps

1 bottle champagne or prosecco

Candy canes or crushed peppermint candies for decoration

Method of Preparation:

Crush the peppermint candies in a plastic baggie, then place on a plate.

Melt the white and milk chocolate separately over a double boiler or in the microwave.

Dip the rims of champagne flutes into either the white or milk chocolate first, then into the crushed peppermint candies. Let them set.

Add an ounce of peppermint schnapps to each glass, then top with champagne or prosecco. Garnish with a candy cane or by adding crushed peppermint into the drink.

Serves: 4-6

