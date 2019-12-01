Peppermint Mimosas/ Belkys

(WSVN) - A bubbly brunch beverage gets a sweet and refreshing twist just in time for the holidays. Care for some peppermint mimosas? Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
¼ cup white chocolate, melted
¼ cup milk chocolate, melted
¼ cup peppermint candies
6 oz. peppermint schnapps
1 bottle champagne or prosecco
Candy canes or crushed peppermint candies for decoration
Method of Preparation:
- Crush the peppermint candies in a plastic baggie, then place on a plate.
- Melt the white and milk chocolate separately over a double boiler or in the microwave.
- Dip the rims of champagne flutes into either the white or milk chocolate first, then into the crushed peppermint candies. Let them set.
- Add an ounce of peppermint schnapps to each glass, then top with champagne or prosecco. Garnish with a candy cane or by adding crushed peppermint into the drink.
Serves: 4-6
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.