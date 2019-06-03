People are blaming Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight boxing upset on the Drake curse

(CNN) — It looks like the Drake curse has struck again.

British boxer Anthony Joshua seemingly went into Saturday’s heavyweight title fight with supreme confidence.

He was so confident, in fact, that he thought he could be the one to break the famed Drake curse, which has supposedly plagued sports teams and athletes that Drake has expressed support for over the years. (It should also be noted that the Toronto rapper has a reputation for being a notorious bandwagon fan.)

Joshua posted a picture with the rapper on March 21, with the caption “Bout to break the curse #June1st.”

But alas, Joshua’s heavyweight boxing skills seemed to be no match for the Drake curse, and he succumbed to Andy Ruiz Jr. in a stunning upset — the first loss of his career.

Believers of the curse were quick to blame Drake. Sure, you could chalk Joshua’s loss up to the fact that Ruiz simply fought better, but sports fans are a superstitious bunch.

The jury’s still out on whether the curse actually holds up, but in light of Saturday’s upset, here’s a look at some other teams and athletes whose losses have been blamed on Drake.

The Kentucky Wildcats

Drake is a big fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats and has a close friendship with coach John Calipari, though no one is really sure why.

In an oft-memed moment, Drake cozied up to then-Wildcat DeMarcus Cousins in 2010.

After the team won a championship in 2012, they sent him a custom championship ring, with the engraving “Drizzy.” But as Drake’s enthusiasm for the Wildcats seemed to increase, the team seemed to go on the decline and the Wildcats haven’t won a NCAA championship since 2012.

Coincidence?

Serena Williams

Drake first started publicly supporting Serena Williams in 2011. But things started to ramp up in 2015, when he was spotted at some of her important matches.

Williams started that year on a hot streak, entering the season as the number one ranked player. She was on a Grand Slam winning spree, notching wins at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

But at the US Open, Williams lost in the semifinals in a stunning upset to unranked Roberta Vinci from Italy. Drake was in attendance, and some fans pointed to Drake as the reason for her loss.

But to be fair, the rapper was also in the stands at Wimbledon that year — which she won.

Conor McGregor

Drake was right by Conor McGregor’s side at his weigh-in in the days leading up to UFC 229. He was even photographed holding up an Irish flag as McGregor posed in a fighting stance.

Days later, McGregor took one of the worst beatings of his career against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

