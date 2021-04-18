Penne Pasta in Vodka Sauce/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Everyone wants something delicious that is not a hassle to make. A taste of Italy is what’s on the menu, as we grab a bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Penne Pasta in Vodka Sauce

Ingredients:

8 oz. dry penne pasta

2 tbs. extra virgin olive oil

1 large shallot, minced (or a small onion)

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 15 oz. can of crushed tomatoes

3 tbs. vodka

1 cup heavy cream

2 tbs. unsalted butter

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Heat olive oil in a pan on medium heat. When it’s hot, add minced shallot and garlic until fragrant. Add vodka and stir until the vodka evaporates. Add the crushed tomatoes and stir.

Add with salt and pepper, then stir in the cream. Stir until the mixture is smooth and even.

Reduce heat to low and simmer several minutes. Stir in butter and Parmesan cheese and continue to simmer until sauce is smooth and it thickens a bit.

Cook penne in a large pot according to directions. When it’s done, drain the water and add the cooked pasta to the sauce and toss until combined. If it’s too dry, add a bit of pasta water and blend in until you get the consistency that you like.

Garnish with a bit more Parmesan and enjoy!

—

