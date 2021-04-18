Penne Pasta in Vodka Sauce/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Everyone wants something delicious that is not a hassle to make. A taste of Italy is what’s on the menu, as we grab a bite with Belkys.
The Dish: Penne Pasta in Vodka Sauce
Ingredients:
8 oz. dry penne pasta
2 tbs. extra virgin olive oil
1 large shallot, minced (or a small onion)
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 15 oz. can of crushed tomatoes
3 tbs. vodka
1 cup heavy cream
2 tbs. unsalted butter
1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Heat olive oil in a pan on medium heat. When it’s hot, add minced shallot and garlic until fragrant. Add vodka and stir until the vodka evaporates. Add the crushed tomatoes and stir.
- Add with salt and pepper, then stir in the cream. Stir until the mixture is smooth and even.
- Reduce heat to low and simmer several minutes. Stir in butter and Parmesan cheese and continue to simmer until sauce is smooth and it thickens a bit.
- Cook penne in a large pot according to directions. When it’s done, drain the water and add the cooked pasta to the sauce and toss until combined. If it’s too dry, add a bit of pasta water and blend in until you get the consistency that you like.
- Garnish with a bit more Parmesan and enjoy!
—
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.