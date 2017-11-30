Pembroke Lakes Mall offers fun photo-ops with Santa Claus

Christmas is now less than a month away, which means Chris’ annual trip to the mall for some in-person shopping is finally here. And every single year since he was 2 years old, he’s always had his picture taken with Santa, and this year will be no different. Except for the photos — they’ll definitely be different.

The Pembroke Lakes Mall has gone to the dogs, and that’s a good thing, because now your pooch has a place in your holiday photo.

Mike Lyon, Pembroke Lakes Mall: “Every Monday night from now until Christmas, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., is Pet Night with Santa. You can bring your pet down to take a picture with Santa.”

It’s an all-inclusive policy in keeping with the spirit of the season.

Mike Lyon: “Well we like to be able to let everyone come down to the mall and have a Santa experience and have their picture taken.”

Bringing your furry friends means the whole family can share the Christmas cheer.

Karla, customer: “It’s always good when you can take your pets and spend time with them besides just being at home.”

And Santa is just as happy about it as your pets!

Mike Lyon: “Pembroke Lakes Mall has a great relationship with Santa Claus, and he’s happy to do it for the families that come to our mall.”

Santa’s also making a couple of fashion statements this year.

Mike Lyon: “Ugly Sweater Night and P.J. Night with Santa — those photo opportunities are new this year.”

Now would be a good time to start sorting through your sleepwear.

Mike Lyon: “Dec. 8 is P.J. Night with Santa, so you can wear your pajamas.”

Friday night is Ugly Sweater Night. Bust out that bad boy and wear it proudly.

Elf: “Because ugly sweater is the perfect tradition.”

You can take your photos with or without Santa — that’s up to you.

It’s making the memories that counts.

Mike Lyon: “It’s a holiday tradition for a lot of folks, a lot of kids and kids young and old.”

That goes for the dogs, too.

FOR MORE INFO:

Pembroke Lakes Mall

11401 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines, Fl 33026

954-436-3311

