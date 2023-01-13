Did you binge watch the second season of HBO’s “White Lotus” and feel like having a little Italian adventure yourself? Lucky for you, we have just the spot and believe it or not, you probably passed right by it a million times on Ocean Drive.

You don’t need a passport to have your own italian outing.

The pelican cafe is open again — with a new look, but still offering you an authentic Italian experience — from chef to decor.

Andrea Rosso: “We continue with the original concept of the Pelican.”

With handpicked vintage pieces surrounding the restaurant, it’s hard to tell you’re still in South Beach.

Dario Gentile: “We want to focus on the experience through the food.”

Did someone say food? Now that’s a universal language we all understand.

Chef Wendy Cacciatori: “The signature appetizer is tuna, tuna veale. It’s a meat of tuna with cream and veal.”

Just like a true Italian kitchen everything is made from scratch.

Chef Wendy Cacciatori: “The burger is an Italian burger. I prepare the meat with salt, pepper and a secret ingredient.”

Secret or not, you’re going to want to eat because it’s all about the tomato.

Chef Wendy Cacciatori: “The tomato is imported from Napoli, because this tomato is sweet.”

For the sweet side of the Pelican, you’ll have to go on a ride.

Their ferris wheel dessert is a tease of all things sweet in Italy.

Diner: “I got six different desserts in my carousel, but my favorite one was the tiramisu. It really taste, like it was from Italy. It was amazing. Lots of chocolate, really creamy, lots of flavor in my mouth. Amazing!”

