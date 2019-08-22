Peekaboo Ice Cream has a secret: It has veggies inside every scoop

Shireen always hoped she’d be around to see this historical moment take place. Ice cream is now considered a health food! At least one ice cream is, and that’s because it’s giving you your veggies in every scoop.

It looks like ice cream.

Jenna Stein, customer: “It’s so creamy!”

And it tastes like ice cream.

Nico Petersen, customer: “Really refreshing. It’s a really good balance.”

But this sweet treat has a secret.

Jessica Weiss Levison, founder: “Peekaboo is the only ice cream on the market that’s got hidden veggies.”))

Wait, did she say veggies?!

For Jessica Weiss Levison, it’s a natural pairing, and that’s why she founded Peekaboo Ice Cream.

Jessica Weiss Levison: “It was intended for kids like mine that sometimes eat healthy, sometimes they don’t, but what they never eat is enough vegetables.”

Finding the right balance between veggies and dessert is tough, but Jessica’s not afraid to mix things up, and she’s got this recipe on lock.

Jessica Weiss Levison: “Really, it was a very scientific experiment. I just kept adding veggies until my daughter noticed.”

There are currently five flavors of Peekaboo Ice Cream, and each one has a hidden surprise inside.

There’s chocolate with cauliflower, vanilla and zucchini, strawberry and carrots, and for those with an even bigger sweet tooth, cotton candy with beets.

Jessica Weiss Levison: “Every container of Peekaboo Ice Cream, which is 14 oz., has one cup of veggies.”

The final flavor is mint chocolate chip with hidden spinach, and this one’s extra special because more is more.

Jessica Weiss Levison: “The mint chip has two cups of spinach.”

That may sound like a lot, but Jessica promises you won’t even notice it’s there.

Jessica Weiss Levison: “This is really a great way to use ice cream as a vehicle for really delivering those nutrients without sacrificing anything in terms of quality, texture, flavor… It’s really like the ultimate mom hack.”

If it’s good enough for all these kiddos, it’s good enough for us.

Jenna Stein: “I’ve been looking after these kids for a while, and I can tell you that they hate vegetables. It’s so hard to get them to eat vegetables, but with this ice cream, they were chowing down. They cannot get enough of it.”

Don’t worry, Peekaboo Ice Cream also gets the seal of approval from the young at heart.

Nico Petersen: “It’s really good. I didn’t know there were veggies in there. I actually can’t taste the veggies either in the vanilla or the mint chocolate, so it was a really good surprise.”

Jenna Stein: “It tastes just like regular ice cream. You would never know.”

Peekaboo Ice Cream is available at Jessica’s ice cream shop in Surfside called Serendipity.

You can also pick it up at any Whole Foods store in SoFlo.

FOR MORE INFO:

Peekaboo Ice Cream

Serendipity Creamery & Yogurt Cafe

9457 Harding Ave.

Surfside, FL 33154

305-865-1506

serendipitycreamery.com/

