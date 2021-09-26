Everyone loves dessert, and we have a recipe that is sure to please. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Peanut Butter Cup Brownies

Ingredients:

Ingredients to your favorite brownie recipe or a box of store-bought Brownie mix

2 eggs

water

vegetable oil

9 large peanut butter cups (you can also use a dozen or so small cups)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Follow the directions for your own brownie recipe or the box recipe. Make the batter.

Prepare a 9 X 13 baking dish with parchment paper. Or, you can spray the pan with non-stick spray. Unwrap 9 large peanut butter cups (or a dozen small ones if you prefer).

Spread the batter in the pan and then press the peanut butter cups into the batter, covering the tops with batter.

Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out batter-free.

Remove from pan and let cool, slice and serve.

