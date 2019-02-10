Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Microwave Mug Cake/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re a cake lover, how about one you can make in five minutes? That’s what’s baking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Microwave Mug Cake

Ingredients:

4 tbs. all purpose flour

1/4 tsp. baking powder

1 tbs. granulated sugar

1/4 cup milk

3 tbs. creamy peanut butter

3 tbs. semi-sweet chocolate chips

Method of Preparation:

Use a nice, big microwave-safe mug for this recipe! Add all ingredients except the chocolate. Mix well until the batter is smooth. Tip: The peanut butter is easier to add if you soften it in the microwave for a few seconds.

Add the chocolate chips and stir again.

Put your mug in the microwave and cook on high for one minute. Check the center, and if it’s not completely cooked through, add another 10 to 15 seconds.

Remove the mug cake from the microwave and let it cool for a couple of minutes.

To Plate:

Garnish with whipped cream and some extra chocolate chips. Serve warm directly from the mug and enjoy!

Serves: 1

