Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Microwave Mug Cake/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re a cake lover, how about one you can make in five minutes? That’s what’s baking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Microwave Mug Cake
Ingredients:
4 tbs. all purpose flour
1/4 tsp. baking powder
1 tbs. granulated sugar
1/4 cup milk
3 tbs. creamy peanut butter
3 tbs. semi-sweet chocolate chips
Method of Preparation:
- Use a nice, big microwave-safe mug for this recipe! Add all ingredients except the chocolate. Mix well until the batter is smooth. Tip: The peanut butter is easier to add if you soften it in the microwave for a few seconds.
- Add the chocolate chips and stir again.
- Put your mug in the microwave and cook on high for one minute. Check the center, and if it’s not completely cooked through, add another 10 to 15 seconds.
- Remove the mug cake from the microwave and let it cool for a couple of minutes.
To Plate:
- Garnish with whipped cream and some extra chocolate chips. Serve warm directly from the mug and enjoy!
Serves: 1
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.